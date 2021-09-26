Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

NYSE LH opened at $296.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

