Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 430,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

