188,325 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PLTR opened at $28.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,902,769 shares of company stock valued at $140,111,655. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

