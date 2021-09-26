Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $532.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.