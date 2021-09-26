Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of NuCana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.40 on Friday. NuCana plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NuCana Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

