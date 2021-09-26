Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 18,650 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 125.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.