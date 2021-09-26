Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.61 and its 200-day moving average is $340.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

