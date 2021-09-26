Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $273.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total transaction of $2,882,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,872,610.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

