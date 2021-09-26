Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

NYSE:LUV opened at $52.85 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

