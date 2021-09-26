Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 217.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,904,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,347,000 after purchasing an additional 175,706 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,455,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,612,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,413 shares of company stock worth $56,449,984. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

