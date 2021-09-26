Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,264,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,640,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

