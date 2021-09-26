Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

