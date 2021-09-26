Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,841,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,449,000 after buying an additional 2,027,056 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

BBIN opened at $60.57 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.14 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.