Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,619 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,211,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Pegasystems stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

