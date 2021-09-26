Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

