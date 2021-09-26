Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

