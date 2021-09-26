Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) PT at $23.80

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $748.36 million and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.