Analysts Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

