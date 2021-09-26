Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNGAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

