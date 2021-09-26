Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $147.81 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

