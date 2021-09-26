Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$12.02 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,884,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,824,397.65. Insiders acquired 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417 in the last 90 days.

CHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

