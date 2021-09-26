SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0566 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.52.

