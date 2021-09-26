Canacol Energy Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of CNE stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.94 and a 52-week high of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$618.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.36.
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$85.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director David A. Winter bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.
