Canacol Energy Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CNE stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.94 and a 52-week high of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$618.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.36.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$85.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director David A. Winter bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

