Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,037 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of FNDA opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

