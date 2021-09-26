RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares $0.76 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7599 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

