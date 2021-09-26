9,335 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,799,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,634.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 581,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

