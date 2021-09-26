Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,195,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,300,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 103,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

