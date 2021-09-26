NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,867,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,477,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $68.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.