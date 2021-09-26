Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.