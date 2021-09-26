Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 72,467 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

