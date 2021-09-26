AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

