Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $574,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

