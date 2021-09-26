Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $502,000 in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.