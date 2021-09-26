Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,742 shares of company stock worth $88,223,242. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Summit Insights increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.