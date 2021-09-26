26,535 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after buying an additional 384,943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after purchasing an additional 427,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 369,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

