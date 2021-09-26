Financial Review: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ON24 alerts:

This table compares ON24 and Intapp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $156.94 million 5.85 $20.75 million $1.28 15.37 Intapp $214.63 million 8.58 -$46.76 million ($1.23) -24.68

ON24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 N/A N/A N/A Intapp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ON24 and Intapp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 6 0 2.75 Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00

ON24 presently has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential upside of 145.48%. Intapp has a consensus target price of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.32%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Intapp.

Summary

Intapp beats ON24 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.