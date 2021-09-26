Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 41.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 356,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,806 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.85 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

