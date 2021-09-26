Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,784,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.69 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

