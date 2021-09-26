DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $560.74 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.38.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,740 shares of company stock worth $24,106,924. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

