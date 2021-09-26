Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $432.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.88 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

