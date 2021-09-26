Azuki Price Down 9.9% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $738,653.89 and approximately $24,399.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.07 or 1.00148250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.25 or 0.06788116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00747545 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

