Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEMD stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.57. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

