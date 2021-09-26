Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084,977 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of BRF worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.66 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.