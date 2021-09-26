Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 86,859 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 207.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

