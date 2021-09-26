Korea Investment CORP Purchases 26,800 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

