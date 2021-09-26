Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

