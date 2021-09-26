Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.