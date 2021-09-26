Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group stock opened at 27.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $346,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.