Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

