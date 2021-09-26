Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

