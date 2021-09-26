Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 2,260.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,061 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Daqo New Energy worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DQ. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $53.82 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

